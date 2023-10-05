Showers roll in with heavy downpours expected

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

We're expecting a bit of washout with showers rolling in during the morning and continuing into the afternoon.

The Weather Prediction Center has all of South Texas under a marginal risk for Excessive Rainfall, meaning that we are expecting some heavy downpours at times throughout the day, which could cause some flooding in some areas.

Temperatures will once again be in the low 90s.

Our cold front is set to move in later today into Friday, which will help trigger the showers and storms for today before providing a cool down temperature-wise heading into the weekend.

Have a great day!