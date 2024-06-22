Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Showers and thunderstorms to persist through Monday; excessive heat on tap midweek

thumbnail_IMG_4463.jpg
NOAA
Atlantic Basin Sea Surface Temperature Anomalies
thumbnail_IMG_4463.jpg
Posted at 7:32 PM, Jun 21, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Abundant moisture and daytime heating will bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms through the weekend, while an upper-level high will deliver more excessive heat and humidity Tuesday through Thursday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Showers and thunderstorms will deposit isolated rainfall totals up to 1.5 inches this weekend
  • As rain chances abate, daytime heating and humidity will mean heat indices of 110 - 115 degrees midweek
  • A breezy east will will prevail through early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Partly cloudy, breezy and humid with scattered showers
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
East 13 to 21 mph

Saturday:
Partly cloudy, breezy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 105 degrees
Winds:
East 10 to 20 mph

Sunday:
Partly cloudy, breezy and warm with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 108 degrees
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 20 mph

More significant rainfall is possible in localized environments, so be alert to ponding and creek rises.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019