Showers and thunderstorms to persist through Monday; excessive heat on tap midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Abundant moisture and daytime heating will bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms through the weekend, while an upper-level high will deliver more excessive heat and humidity Tuesday through Thursday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Showers and thunderstorms will deposit isolated rainfall totals up to 1.5 inches this weekend
- As rain chances abate, daytime heating and humidity will mean heat indices of 110 - 115 degrees midweek
- A breezy east will will prevail through early next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Partly cloudy, breezy and humid with scattered showers
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
East 13 to 21 mph
Saturday:
Partly cloudy, breezy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 105 degrees
Winds:
East 10 to 20 mph
Sunday:
Partly cloudy, breezy and warm with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 108 degrees
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 20 mph
More significant rainfall is possible in localized environments, so be alert to ponding and creek rises.