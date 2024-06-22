Showers and thunderstorms to persist through Monday; excessive heat on tap midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Abundant moisture and daytime heating will bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms through the weekend, while an upper-level high will deliver more excessive heat and humidity Tuesday through Thursday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Showers and thunderstorms will deposit isolated rainfall totals up to 1.5 inches this weekend

As rain chances abate, daytime heating and humidity will mean heat indices of 110 - 115 degrees midweek

A breezy east will will prevail through early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy, breezy and humid with scattered showers

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

East 13 to 21 mph

Saturday:

Partly cloudy, breezy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 105 degrees

Winds:

East 10 to 20 mph

Sunday:

Partly cloudy, breezy and warm with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 108 degrees

Winds:

East southeast 10 to 20 mph

More significant rainfall is possible in localized environments, so be alert to ponding and creek rises.