Showers and thunderstorms pelting the Coastal Bend afternoon; more rain through weekend; heavy rain possible.

CIROYS CGRUSTUM TEXAS — A slow-moving upper-level disturbance migrating across the northern Coastal Bend is bringing a round of strong thunderstorms this afternoon, and much more rainfall is expected through the coming week. Rain chances taper off slightly midweek before a series of upper-level disturbances interact with abundant tropical moisture to bring the threat of heavy rainfall and flash flooding Friday night through early next week. Rainfall totals of between 1 and 2 inches this afternoon will pale in comparison to the potential for 4 to 6 inches over the weekend. Antecedent rainfall has left the ground moist, so additional heavy rain will cause rapid runoff, ponding and flash flooding. Expect streams to rise quickly, as well. Meanwhile, the extensive cloud cover will hold daytime temperatures to the 80s, except lower 90s well inland, with overnight readings in the 70s. Keep up on the latest critical weather information, be prepared; follow high water safety rules.

