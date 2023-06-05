Showers and thunderstorms pelting Coastal Bend with heavy rain; showers and storms again Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A slow-moving upper-level disturbance is bringing showers and thunderstorms generating heavy rainfall to the Coastal Bend today and Monday; expect fair and hot conditions the rest of the week.

Rainfall may total in excess of three inches over the next two days.

Flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

Thereafter, upper-level high pressure will clear skies and bring highs in the lower to middle 90s.

Wind will remain light through the coming week.

Expect highs in the 80s today and Tuesday, and in the 90s thereafter.

Overnight temperatures in the lower 70s tonight will moderate to the middle to upper 70s later in the week.

