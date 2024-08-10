Seasonably hot and humid next several days, but isolated showers dot your Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Generally hot and humid with heat advisories likely through the weekend, although isolated showers appear Saturday and again Tuesday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Rainfall will be scarce and scant
- Daytime temperatures in the middle 90s and overnights in the 80s
- Tropical activity stirring in the Atlantic but no threat to us
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly clear and warm
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Light and variable
Saturday :
Mostly sunny and hot, with isolated afternoon showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 110 degrees
Winds:
East southeast 5 to 10 mph
Sunday:
Mostly sunny and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with heat indices near 111 degrees
Winds:
East southeast 8 to 14 mph
Whether heat advisories are in effect or not, prepared ahead of time for outdoor activities: stay hydrated.