Searing heat, haze dominate Coastal Bend weather pattern, less humid this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — While afternoon temperatures remain in the middle 90s, overnights will be less humid and dip into the 70s. Modest rain chances return next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Feel-like temperatures will remain below 110 degrees Friday through the weekend

Light wind overnight will allow widespread fog Friday morning

Isolated showers possible Sunday through Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy with inland fog around daybreak

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

Light south southwest

Friday:

Areas of morning fog; otherwise, mostly sunny, breezy and hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s

Winds:

East southeast 11 to 21 mph

Saturday:

Mostly sunny, breezy and hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s

Winds:

Southeast 13 to 23 mph

Conditions for outdoor activities will gradually improve the next couple of days, but remain vigilant for heat-induced illness.