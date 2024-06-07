Watch Now
Searing heat, haze dominate Coastal Bend weather pattern, less humid this weekend

Bill Alexander Wx KRIS6@4 pm 06/06/24
Posted at 8:22 PM, Jun 06, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — While afternoon temperatures remain in the middle 90s, overnights will be less humid and dip into the 70s. Modest rain chances return next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Feel-like temperatures will remain below 110 degrees Friday through the weekend
  • Light wind overnight will allow widespread fog Friday morning
  • Isolated showers possible Sunday through Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Partly cloudy with inland fog around daybreak
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Light south southwest

Friday:
Areas of morning fog; otherwise, mostly sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
East southeast 11 to 21 mph

Saturday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
Southeast 13 to 23 mph

Conditions for outdoor activities will gradually improve the next couple of days, but remain vigilant for heat-induced illness.

