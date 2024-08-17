Searing heat and stifling humidity to afflict Coastal Bend this weekend and next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — When planning outdoor events this weekend or next week, figure on excessive heat as an uncomfortable companion.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures each afternoon will be 3 to 5 degrees above normal

Heat indices will reach 110 to 115 degrees each afternoon

No significant rainfall expected until next Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Mostly sunny and hot

Temperature:

High in the upper 90s with a heat index near 112 degrees

Winds:

Southeast 8 to 14 mph

Tonight:

Mostly clear and humid

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

Light south

Sunday:

Mostly sunny and hot

Temperature:

High in the upper 90s with a heat index near 113 degrees

Winds:

East southeast 6 to 12 mph

When planning or executing outdoor activities, prepared ahead by hydrating. It could save your life.