Searing heat and stifling humidity to afflict Coastal Bend this weekend and next week

Dangerous heat indices expected this afternoon
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — When planning outdoor events this weekend or next week, figure on excessive heat as an uncomfortable companion.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Temperatures each afternoon will be 3 to 5 degrees above normal
  • Heat indices will reach 110 to 115 degrees each afternoon
  • No significant rainfall expected until next Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Mostly sunny and hot
Temperature:
High in the upper 90s with a heat index near 112 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 8 to 14 mph

Tonight:
Mostly clear and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Light south

Sunday:
Mostly sunny and hot
Temperature:
High in the upper 90s with a heat index near 113 degrees
Winds:
East southeast 6 to 12 mph

When planning or executing outdoor activities, prepared ahead by hydrating. It could save your life.

