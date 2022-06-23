CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An upper level area of high pressure will linger over the Southern U.S. through the weekend, bringing sunny, hot afternoons and humid nights. No rain is likely through Sunday for the Coastal Bend. Afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 90s will persist through Saturday, at least, with heat indices of between 105 and 109 degrees. Overnight readings will drop into the middle 70s. By early next week, the upper ridge shifts into the Desert Southwest, allowing a cold front to move into South Central Texas and ignite isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of that rain will make its way into the Coastal Bend the first half of the week, with rain totals up to about a half inch. With more cloud cover, expect highs only in the lower 90s Monday through Wednesday, with humid nights in the upper 70s. Rain chances will disappear by next Thursday.

The Tropical Atlantic Basin, including the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, remain quiet for now.

