Scorching heat and stifling humidity will dominate Coastal Bend weather through the coming week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level high pressure has ridged into South Texas and will linger at least a week, delivering a brutal combination of above normal heat and humidity, with little to no overnight relief. Virtually no chance of meaningful rainfall is expected while afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s combine with high dew points to bring heat indices of between 106 and 115 degrees. Overnight temperatures will only drop into the upper 70s to around 80. Make sure to prepare for the extreme conditions by staying hydrated, wearing light colored and loose fitting clothes, wearing a hat when in the sun, and seeking air-conditioned relief whenever possible.

The tropical Atlantic remains inactive at this time.

