Scorching conditions set to continue this weekend

Posted at 5:27 PM, Jun 28, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday and cheers to the weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Heat advisories in effect until 7 PM
  • Breezy conditions tonight and through the weekend
  • Stray showers possible Saturday morning and more likely on Sunday
  • Saharan dust arrives this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mild, partly cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low 82ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tomorrow: Hot and breezy
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Sunday: Still hot with stray shower possible
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Stay safe and have a good evening!

