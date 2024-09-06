SCIENCE SNIPPET: Where there is thunder, there will always be lightning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After a soggy week in the Coastal Bend, not only did we see some heavy downpours but we saw some thunderstorms roll through too. What follows behind thunder? Of course, it's lightning. How does lightning occur, how do we keep ourselves safe and are there any benefits from lightning?

Let's find out below.

How does lightning form?

Lightning forms between the positive and negative charges in the clouds or between the clouds and the ground.

When the differences in the charges increases too greatly, this causes the air to break down and there is an instant discharge of electricity. That's the flash of lightning. The lightning then temporarily equalizes the different charges in the atmosphere until the opposing changes build up once again.

Lightning safety

The saying that you'll always hear your KRIS 6 Weather team say during thunderstorms is "when thunder roars go indoors."

No place outside that is safe during a thunderstorm. It is imperative to take shelter in a sturdy structure or at least vehicle to protect yourself. Even when you're indoors, you should stay away from windows, doors and stay off of porches.

Extra safety tips are listed in the graphic below:

KRIS 6 Weather Lightning Facts

Benefits from lightning

While lightning can be dangerous there are benefits for plants. Below our graphic explains the process.

KRIS 6 Weather Lightning Beneficial to Plants

For more tips and information about lightning and safety, visit Here