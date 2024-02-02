Scattered thunderstorms tonight and early Saturday, strong winds and fire danger Sunday and Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An intense storm system will bring showers and thunderstorms tonight and early Saturday, with severe potential north of the Coastal Bend, followed by strong winds and elevated fire danger.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Overnight storms will bring modest rains over the Coastal Bend, with heavier rain north of the area

A cold front early Saturday ends rain chances but sweeps drier air and strong wind into the region

Elevated fire danger on land and gale warnings for marine interests Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

Low in the middle 60s

Winds:

South to southwest 16 to 31 mph

Saturday:

Morning showers, then clearing and windy

Temperature:

High in the middle 70s

Winds:

Northwest 16 to 32 mph

Sunday:

Sunny but very windy and dry

Temperature:

High in the middle 70s

Winds:

West 20 to 46 mph

Most of the significant rainfall will stay north of the Coastal Bend overnight, with the main concern strong winds and increasing fire danger on Sunday.