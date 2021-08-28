Watch
Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Dampen Coastal Bend

Hurricane Ida Will Bring Swells, Rips to TX Coast
AP
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Ida in the Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm Ida formed in the Caribbean on Thursday and forecasters said its track was aimed at the U.S. Gulf Coast, prompting Louisiana's governor to declare a state of emergency and forecasters to announce a hurricane watch for New Orleans. (NOAA via AP)
Posted at 2:40 PM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 16:02:22-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While Hurricane Ida gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, an upper level trough brings isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Coastal Bend.

The warm, humid air will dry quickly after Ida's landfall, leaving extreme heat for South Texas Monday and Tuesday. Storms return here late in the week. Normal high temperatures this time of year are in the middle 90s, but expect near 100 Monday and Tuesday with dry northwest to southwest flow.

Readings will return to normal with increasing humidity by late week, when a weak frontal boundary brings scattered thunderstorms. Lows will remain in the middle to upper 70s.

Hurricane Ida will send long period swells to our Gulf-side beaches, pushing waves to the dunes and increasing rip current risk to high Sunday and dangerous on Monday.

