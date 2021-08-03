Scattered showers, humidity linger through midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heat index values will remain in triple-digits this week across the Coastal Bend as the long, hot days of summer assuredly are here.

Added clouds in the sky have put a lid on rising afternoon temperatures, but the humidity is fueling those triple-digit "Feels Like" temperatures. Expect this pattern to linger into the next couple of days.

The widespread showers and storms today will continue to bubble up around the Coastal Bend throughout the rest of tonight and Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts through the end of the week will likely stay between a half-inch to one inch. A few areas may see locally heavy downpours with higher amounts.

Your umbrella will come in handy through the middle of the week, but you won't need it this weekend.

Abundant sunshine and sizzling afternoon temperatures will return just in time for those weekend plans!

