Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Douse Coastal Bend this a\Afternoon

Doppler Measured 3 to 5 Inch Rains Falfurias-Alice
KRIS
Rainfall this Afternoon Will Be the Last for Several Days
Localized Heavy Rain Fell this Afternoon
Posted at 2:14 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 15:14:40-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —The Coastal Bend was awash one more time this afternoon as deep tropical moisture interacted with an upper level disturbance to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some southern areas received 3 to 5 inches of rainfall, but most totals were less than an inch. High pressure will bring several days of fair skies and seasonably hot temperatures beginning this weekend and continuing through the middle of next week. Heat indices will reach from 105 to 112 degrees each afternoon, with air temperatures in the middle 90s. Overnights will be mostly clear with lows from the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Expect a gusty south southeasterly breeze over 20 mph for the next several days. The tropical Atlantic Basin remains no threat to South Texas.

