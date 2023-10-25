Scattered showers and t-storms on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI — Good evening!

Similar to the past couple of days, muggy and windy conditions continue tonight but we finally see some benefits from this weather pattern by way of "actual" rain.

Scattered showers and t-storms will begin moving into the Coastal Bend later tonight and will continue into the overnight hours and tomorrow morning.

Tonight, we'll have have low of 77 degrees with partly cloudy skies until those showers begin.

Also, a big cool down is in sight early next week as a cold front comes through dropping our temperatures back to the Fall like range.

Have a good night!