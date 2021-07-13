Scattered showers and storms today; still hazy, hot & humid

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After drying out most of the weekend and to start off the work week, we’ll begin to see a few isolated to scattered showers and storms move back into South Texas today courtesy of a weak disturbance and abundant tropical moisture streaming in from the Gulf.

Unlike last week where we saw the disturbance stall over the region and result in multiple days of rainfall, the one for today doesn’t quite have the punch as the previous one and rainfall will not be widespread. Forecast calls for scattered convection. This means that rainfall amounts will vary widely from a few tenths up to an inch for some spotty locations. Any additional rainfall in the area could result in spotty flash flooding, so use caution.

By tomorrow, the disturbance will start to break apart and move out, but we could still squeeze an isolated shower or storm.

The rest of the week will continue to be dominated by hot and muggy temperatures along with hazy skies due to Saharan dust moving into the area. If your sinuses are aggravated, it is a good bet it is the extra dust. The next heavy plume will arrive by the end of the week.

Today: Scattered showers and storms; still hot and stuffy…High: 90…Wind: ESE 7-14 MPH.

Tonight: Showers ending, muggy and mild…Low: 75…Wind: SE 4-8 MPH.

Wednesday: Isolated showers and storms; hot and muggy…High: 91…Wind: ESE 7-14 MPH.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot & hazy with the breeze picking up…High: 91…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Friday: Hazy, hot and humid with only a stray shower…High: 92…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.

Saturday: A passing stray shower, hazy, hot and very humid…High: 92…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: Hazy, hot and very humid with a passing stray shower…High: 93…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Have a great day!