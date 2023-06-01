Scattered clouds, stray showers accompany warm, humid afternoon for Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper level high pressure remains dominant across South Texas through the weekend, but showers and thunderstorms will deliver significant precipitation during the middle of next week.

The area of upper level high pressure will gradually shift into Mexico by early next week, allowing energy from the Southern Rockies and Southern Plains to work southward and destabilize the atmosphere across central and southern parts of the Lone Star State.

Expect isolated showers and thunderstorms to return on Monday, increasing to become scattered to numerous Tuesday and Wednesday before tapering off Thursday.

Rainfall totals may approach two inches Tuesday and Wednesday over the Coastal Bend. Temperatures will remain near normal, with highs from the upper 80s to lower 90s, while lows will be in the lower to middle 70s.

A breezy onshore flow will gust over 20 mph at times Friday through Sunday, then become light southeasterly during the coming work week.

This is the first day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and the disturbance in the northeast Gulf of Mexico now has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next 48 hours.

If it becomes a tropical storm it will have the name, "Arlene." However, its movement is erratic and future is uncertain, with conditions becoming unfavorable for development by early next week.