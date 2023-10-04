Savor the heat while you can

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

Today did not offer much in terms of rain, but plenty in sunshine. This brought our high temps, near records in the 90s. Our days of highs in the 90s seem to be numbered as cooler weather begins to work its way into the region.

Wednesday will bring highs in the 90s again with modest rain chances. Thursday looks to be a washout, bringing heavy rainfall to the Coastal Bend. Once our cold front arrive on Friday morning, our temperatures will drop! We'll have afternoon highs in the 70s this weekend— Fall-like weather we havent seen in months!

Coastal Flood Advisories will likely be in effect for our island communities and coastal counties through the week as onshore flow continues.

Have a terrific evening!