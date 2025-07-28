Saturday's Forecast: Drying out before the evening, partly cloudy tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We had some downpours throughout our neighborhoods from tropical moisture earlier this afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

As we wrap up the evening, shower activity will taper off from our northern and more west neighborhoods. Today was the best opportunity of rainfall for our viewing area with another small chance Sunday.

Heading into Sunday, high temperatures will be in the low 90s with some gusty winds. The rain from today and anticipated for Sunday will keep temperatures a little lower before warming up next week in the upper 90s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, windy

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny with afternoon showers possible

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy skies, windy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great Saturday!