Saturday's Forecast: Drying out before the evening, partly cloudy tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We had some downpours throughout our neighborhoods from tropical moisture earlier this afternoon.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
As we wrap up the evening, shower activity will taper off from our northern and more west neighborhoods. Today was the best opportunity of rainfall for our viewing area with another small chance Sunday.
Heading into Sunday, high temperatures will be in the low 90s with some gusty winds. The rain from today and anticipated for Sunday will keep temperatures a little lower before warming up next week in the upper 90s.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, windy
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny with afternoon showers possible
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy skies, windy
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a great Saturday!