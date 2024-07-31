Saharan Dust continues through Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday, Coastal Bend! We are starting the day with hazy conditions that will continue through Thursday and possibly even the weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We continue to see dusty, hazy conditions as Saharan Dust moves through the Coastal Bend. The heaviest plume will sit over Southeast Texas today, exiting by Thursday morning to afternoon. Another small plume of haze could arrive by the weekend.

KRIS 6 News Saharan Dust

With the dust situated in the upper atmosphere, this is helping limit tropical activity in our neck of the woods. We have reduced rain chances this week, as well as reduced air quality as long as the dust lingers for the next couple of days. As for temperatures, our highs will sit in the low to mid 90s range with overnight temperatures in the low 80s. Feels-like temperatures will mostly remain under 110°F for today, but Thursday will be slightly hotter.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hazy conditions continue

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: SSE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear with widespread haze

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny, some haze

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: ESE 8-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Have a great Wednesday; we're almost to the weekend!