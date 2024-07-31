Saharan Dust continues through Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday, Coastal Bend! We are starting the day with hazy conditions that will continue through Thursday and possibly even the weekend.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
We continue to see dusty, hazy conditions as Saharan Dust moves through the Coastal Bend. The heaviest plume will sit over Southeast Texas today, exiting by Thursday morning to afternoon. Another small plume of haze could arrive by the weekend.
With the dust situated in the upper atmosphere, this is helping limit tropical activity in our neck of the woods. We have reduced rain chances this week, as well as reduced air quality as long as the dust lingers for the next couple of days. As for temperatures, our highs will sit in the low to mid 90s range with overnight temperatures in the low 80s. Feels-like temperatures will mostly remain under 110°F for today, but Thursday will be slightly hotter.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Hazy conditions continue
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: SSE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear with widespread haze
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny, some haze
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: ESE 8-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Have a great Wednesday; we're almost to the weekend!