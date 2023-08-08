Relentless heat, humidity will torment the Coastal Bend through the coming week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level high pressure lingering over the southern U.S. will mean excessive heat and humidity through the coming weekend for the Coastal Bend, but isolated showers return early next week. The upper ridge will bring above normal afternoon temperatures and extreme heat indices prompting Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories through the weekend. Daytime temperatures in the lower 100s will accompany overnights in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Heat index values of between 114 and 122 degrees will occur each afternoon. Strong onshore (south-southeasterly) winds, gusting in excess of 30 miles an hour, will keep oppressive humidity in place and prompt Small Craft Advisories for choppy to rough bays and 4 to 6 foot seas. Moderate rip currents are expected, as well.

Finally, early next week a tropical wave moves into the region from the western Gulf of Mexico. This system should bring isolated showers and thunderstorms for your Monday before passing west of the area by Tuesday. Rainfall totals likely will be less than 1/10 of an inch, however.

The tropical Atlantic and Eastern Pacific are quiet for the time being.

