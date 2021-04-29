Rainfall opportunity increasing for South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We’re continuing to track a changing weather pattern for South Texas that is slowly turning from a hot and dry pattern to a slightly cooler and wet pattern. All this courtesy of an upper-level disturbance out to our west that will destabilize our atmosphere the next couple of days; moreso on Friday and into Saturday.

Today, a weak cold front will push through the area in the early afternoon hours and eventually stall near the coast and push back inland as a warm front and cause some isolated showers in the area.

Late Thursday and into Friday and Saturday, the upper-level low will be just to our west and bring in copious amounts of moisture and result in scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms in the Coastal Bend.

Some of the rainfall will be locally heavy and has the potential to bring a couple of inches for some spots, while others only receive a few tenths. This is the nature of scattered activity.

It appears there is some rainfall coming so be sure to have umbrellas ready, especially as we move into the weekend and Buc Days activities get underway.

Today: Mainly cloudy, weak cold front moves in, isolated showers/thundershowers …High: 86…Wind: SE/NE 8-16 mph.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, showers and storms increase, some locally heavy rainfall moving in…Low: 67…Wind: NNW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Showers and storms early, remaining cloudy with pockets of storms throughout the day, locally heavy rainfall possible…High: 81…Wind: ENE 10-15 mph.

Saturday: More showers and storms early, numerous in nature, heavy rainfall possible with a flash flood threat…High: 78…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Begin to clear out, few showers early, afternoon sunshine…High: 88…Wind: SSE 15-20 mph.

Monday: Mainly sunny, windy and warm…High: 90…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph and gusting.

Tuesday: A few more clouds, still very warm and breezy…High: 88…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Have a great day and have the umbrella handy!