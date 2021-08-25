Rain chances slowly on the rise

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The big dome of high pressure that usually keeps us hot and dry, and has certainly done so over the last couple of weeks, is beginning to lose its grip on South Texas.

We’ll have one more day of very hot, sunny and mainly dry conditions today before the high pressure system begins to move to our north and northeast and open up the Gulf to give us some tropical moisture and some increased rain chances.

Thursday, Friday and into the weekend we’ll have some stray to isolated showers in the area. Certainly not looking like a washout any of the days, but some of the showers and storms in the area could yield a quick quarter to half inch of rain each day for a few lucky folks who would like Mother-Nature to water their yards.

Focus then begins to shift into the active tropics. We’re getting to the heart and peak of hurricane season, September 10th, and they are not disappointing now with three areas of disturbed weather currently out there.

We’ll hone in on the disturbance entering the Caribbean. This has been flagged by the National Hurricane Center as Tropical Wave 99-L. This system is forecast to move west and eventually over the Yucatan and into the Gulf where development into a tropical storm or hurricane is becoming likely. With the high move away from us, we’ll be susceptible here in Texas. Forecast models have been trending more northeast with the track towards the TX/LA line. However, it is not a threat now, but does bear watching over the next couple of days. Now is a good time go over your hurricane plans and decide what you and your family will do in the event that this system decides to impact our area. Forecast models with 99-L will change, so it’s important to keep updated with the latest forecast. For now we’ll hold on to likely rain chances Sunday into early next week, but if it tracks farther east, we’ll stay dry and hot.

Today: Mainly sunny, a passing shower, hot and steamy…High: 96…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, humid and warm…Low: 75…Wind: Light & Variable.

Thursday: Increasing clouds, humidity and a few stray to isolated showers, still hot…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Partly cloudy with stray to isolated showers…High: 93…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Hot, good mix of clouds and sun with stray to isolated showers…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Sunday through Tuesday: Watching Gulf carefully, likely storms will be possible, but if systems tracks farther east we’ll stay hot and dry. Keep updated with latest forecast!

Have a great day and stay weather aware!