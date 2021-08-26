Rain chances picking up slightly, tropics still active

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tropical moisture and a series of minor disturbances, some coastal troughs, will be moving in from the Gulf for the next couple of days as our big dome of high pressure begins to back away to the north and east.

Temperatures will still be on the hot side as we shoot for 96 today and the rest of the week still holding on to the middle 90s despite the opportunity for isolated showers and storms each day beginning today through Sunday.

Rainfall amounts will vary widely, given the isolated natures of the showers. However, under some of the heavier activity, a quick quarter to half inch of rain will be possible. If showers or storms visit you more than once a day or over the period through the weekend, accumulations could approach an inch for some. For now, heavier rainfall totals will favor coastal areas versus inland. There will be many locations that receive little to nothing.

Eyes quickly turn to the tropics as we head into the heart of hurricane season. This is a good time to review hurricane preparedness plans with your family and decide now what you will do in the event a storm threatens the Coastal Bend.

We are keeping a watchful eye on Tropical Wave Invest 99-L in the Caribbean. It is looking better organized today, but still has not been upgraded by the National Hurricane Center. Latest computer forecast models continue to take the system into the Yucatan over the weekend and into the Gulf by early Monday. Once there, a rapid intensification of the system will be possible as there is not much wind shear and the Gulf waters are very warm. A strong hurricane is becoming more and more likely. The track, however, remains in low confidence because it has not formed into a tropical system yet. Many forecast models take it towards the Texas/Louisiana line and that would put us on the dry/hot side of the storm. Still, we’ll be keeping an eye and deliver the latest information we have to you.

Today: Keeping an eye on the tropics; hot and partly cloudy with some isolated showers and storms…High: 96…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy with a few showers near the coast…Low: 74…Wind: Light and Variable.

Friday: Monitoring the tropics; partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Monitoring the tropics, another round of isolated showers and storms in the area…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: System enters into Gulf and we’ll be monitoring…otherwise, hot with isolated showers and storms…High: 95…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Monday-Tuesday: Highly dependent on the tropics and Invest 99-L. For now, we’ll remain on the dry and hot side. That could change. Keep updated with latest forecast and review hurricane preparedness plans!

Have a great day and keep cool!