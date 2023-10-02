Rain and thunderstorms to start October

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

We're beginning October on a positive note with a bit cooler temperatures and beneficial rain in the forecast for this week, so keep the raincoats and umbrellas handy.

Today, temperatures will be in the low 90s, with showers and thunderstorms occurring periodically throughout the morning and afternoon.

Looking ahead to later in the week, models are looking great on a cold front that will pass through and bring moderate to heavy periods of rain and could drop our temperatures to the upper or mid 80s. Weather models are disagreeing on the exact timing of when the cold front will arrive, so we'll keep you updated!

Have a great day!