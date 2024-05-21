Prepare for excessive heat and humidity for the coming week, with little to no rainfall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — High pressure in the upper atmosphere is trapping heat, humidity and haze over the Coastal Bend, creating a soup of excessive heat and hazardous particulates. Stay indoors whenever possible.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Excessive heat will be a problem for the next week
- Air temperatures in the lower to middle 90s are above normal, but heat indices approaching 115 will be dangerous
- May some isolated showers and storms next Monday night and Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy and quite humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 14 to 28 mph
Wednesday:
Partly cloudy and windy with hazy
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index ~110 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 16 to 32 mph
Thursday:
Mostly sunny, windy and hazy
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index ~112 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 34 mph
Stay hydrated, wear light colored, loose fitting clothing and take breaks from the heat. Watch out for the elderly, the very young and those who cannot watch out for themselves.