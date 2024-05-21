Prepare for excessive heat and humidity for the coming week, with little to no rainfall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — High pressure in the upper atmosphere is trapping heat, humidity and haze over the Coastal Bend, creating a soup of excessive heat and hazardous particulates. Stay indoors whenever possible.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Excessive heat will be a problem for the next week

Air temperatures in the lower to middle 90s are above normal, but heat indices approaching 115 will be dangerous

May some isolated showers and storms next Monday night and Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, windy and quite humid

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

Southeast 14 to 28 mph

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy and windy with hazy

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s with a heat index ~110 degrees

Winds:

South southeast 16 to 32 mph

Thursday:

Mostly sunny, windy and hazy

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s with a heat index ~112 degrees

Winds:

South southeast 18 to 34 mph

Stay hydrated, wear light colored, loose fitting clothing and take breaks from the heat. Watch out for the elderly, the very young and those who cannot watch out for themselves.