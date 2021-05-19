Watch
Portland dam collapses after torrential rainfall

Rain-soaked dam collapses because of today's weather conditions
A dam collapsed Wednesday afternoon at the Northshore Country Club
Posted at 5:25 PM, May 19, 2021
PORTLAND, Texas — A rain-soaked earthen dam in Portland collapsed Wednesday after a deluge there earlier in the day.

The dam is located at the Northside Country Club.

As of now, no one is in danger. But we were here when the dam collapsed and we can understand why there is concern.

It was just before 4 p.m. when the dam finally broke.

It was breaking apart all day before it finally gave way.

A woman who lives next to the dam says she's been monitoring it for years and was worried about her house being affected.

The good news is her property is safe.

The water runs off into Corpus Christi Bay.

