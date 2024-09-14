Plentiful sunshine and warm temperatures heading into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! Summer is back in full force in the Coastal Bend. Gorgeous sunny skies with feels like temps in the mid 100s. Things will cool down but it will still be muggy tonight.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Gorgeous summer like weather will continue into the weekend with increasing humidity. Afternoon high temperatures will remain to be near the mid 90s with feels like temps in the middle low to middle 100s.
Our rain chances somewhat fallen by the wayside. tropical moisture from remnants of an east Pacific tropical depression are expected to move into the area but neighborhoods nearby southern Jim Wells and Kleberg counties will have a better chance of seeing some possible showers. At best, we can hope for some stray to isolated t-showers Sunday and Monday.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Still feein' like Summer
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday Night: Mostly clear night skies and humid
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Have a good evening and wonderful weekend!