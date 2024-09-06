Pleasant Weekend Forecast: Dry, cool and breezy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! The weekend is finally here and so comfortable fall like weather.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We're trading in rain and moisture for cooler, drier air and brisk winds. As our front moves in dew point values will plummet, meaning that we will feel very little to no humidity making for refreshing fall like conditions. Dry air causes temperatures increase and decrease quickly so with sunshine during the afternoon temperatures will rise to the low 90s while evening lows will drop close to the 60s.

Rain will return to the forecast next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds, windy, and cool

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Tomorrow: Some clouds and breezy

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: N 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Saturday Night: Cool and brisk

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Have a great evening and fabulous weekend!