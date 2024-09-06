Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Pleasant Weekend Forecast: Dry, cool and breezy

A taste of fake fall
Julia WX 9-6-24
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! The weekend is finally here and so comfortable fall like weather.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
We're trading in rain and moisture for cooler, drier air and brisk winds. As our front moves in dew point values will plummet, meaning that we will feel very little to no humidity making for refreshing fall like conditions. Dry air causes temperatures increase and decrease quickly so with sunshine during the afternoon temperatures will rise to the low 90s while evening lows will drop close to the 60s.

Rain will return to the forecast next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds, windy, and cool
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: N 10-20 mph

Tomorrow: Some clouds and breezy
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: N 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Saturday Night: Cool and brisk
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: N 10-20 mph

Have a great evening and fabulous weekend!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk