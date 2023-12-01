Pleasant weather ahead for the start of December

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A weak cold front will ease into the Coastal Bend Friday afternoon producing only isolated showers and slightly lower temperatures headed into the weekend. Winds will be light through early next week.

Tonight expect low clouds, damp and mild with areas of dense fog and a low of 64.

Friday will be mostly cloudy to cloudy, less wind and mild with isolated afternoon showers and a high of 74.

Friday night cloudy and cooler with patchy fog and a low of 57.

Saturday, not bad, with morning clouds then gradual clearing during the afternoon, light winds and very nice with a high of 77.

Beautiful on Sunday with more sun and less wind and a little warmer with a high in the upper 70's.

Enjoy.