Pleasant Summer like conditions with light southeast winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! Practically perfect weather as summer like temperatures return. Be sure to take advantage and spend some time outdoors.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Summer is back but it will still feel comfortable as moisture slowly rebounds in the forecast thanks to southeast winds. Patchy fog could build in some areas tonight through tomorrow morning.

A bit of copy and paste for our forecast for the remainder of the work week. As humidity increases into the weekend so will our rain chances beginning Sunday. This is thanks to remnants of a tropical depression from the eastern Pacific moving through our area.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tomorrow: Warmer, a bit humid

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Friday Night: Partly Cloudy

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great evening!