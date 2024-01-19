Patchy overnight fog precedes A.M. cold front; cooler Friday and Saturday. Major rainfall event next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Light winds and Gulf moisture induces fog late tonight, then strong northerly winds and chilly, dry air follow a daybreak cold front on Friday. Heavy rain looms for next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Colder air, strong winds Friday with Freeze Watch for Saturday morning
- Rain chances return Saturday night and Sunday, with heavy rainfall expected Monday through Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy with areas of fog after midnight
Temperature:
Low in the upper 40s
Winds:
Light and variable, becoming northeast 3 to 6 mph before daybreak
Tomorrow:
Mostly sunny, windy and cool with elevated fire danger
Temperature:
High in the upper 50s
Winds:
North northeast 18 to 34 mph
Saturday:
Partly cloudy, breezy and cool
Temperature:
Near freezing around daybreak, with an afternoon high in the lower 50s
Winds:
Northeast 10 to 21 mph
Most of the Coastal Bend will have a light freeze Saturday morning, but the main forecast element will be heavy rain next week.