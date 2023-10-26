Watch Now
Passing storms on Thursday

Expect more showers and storms this afternoon
Posted at 6:41 AM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 07:41:58-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Almost- Friday!

On this Thursday morning, I'm tracking rain across the Coastal Bend. You can count on more showers and storms to develop as we head throughout the day, so keep the raincoat handy! Temperatures will still be warm and muggy, with highs reaching the upper 80s this afternoon. Rain continues into Friday morning, but tapers off just in time for the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, the warm and muggy conditions persist. It's not until a potent cold front late Sunday into early Monday, that we get back to autumn. Temperatures will drop more than 30 degrees between Sunday's high temps and Monday morning's low temps. Start digging out your favorite sweater now!

Have a terrific Thursday!

