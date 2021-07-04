Watch
Weather

Actions

Partly to Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers, Storms this Afternoon to End by Sunset

Wet Week Ahead, with Showers, Storms Likely
items.[0].image.alt
From: Lea How - Facebook Weather Watchers
Showers, thunderstorms likely through the coming week
Aransas Pass Cloud Coverage - Photo By: Lea Howe
Posted at 2:42 PM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 15:57:09-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The combination of keep layered tropical moisture, weak mid-level instability and an old frontal boundary will bring an extended period of numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms.

The potential for heavy rainfall will be highest with stronger, slow moving storms beginning late Monday and persisting through the coming weekend. In fact, local rainfall totals may approach eight inches, with four- to six-inch totals common.

Extensive cloud cover and precipitation will hold afternoon temperatures to the middle to upper 80s, with overnights lingering in the middle to upper 70s. We will keep you informed with any watches or warnings should imminent flash flood conditions arise.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019