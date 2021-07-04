Partly to Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers, Storms this Afternoon to End by Sunset

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The combination of keep layered tropical moisture, weak mid-level instability and an old frontal boundary will bring an extended period of numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms.

The potential for heavy rainfall will be highest with stronger, slow moving storms beginning late Monday and persisting through the coming weekend. In fact, local rainfall totals may approach eight inches, with four- to six-inch totals common.

Extensive cloud cover and precipitation will hold afternoon temperatures to the middle to upper 80s, with overnights lingering in the middle to upper 70s. We will keep you informed with any watches or warnings should imminent flash flood conditions arise.