CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Following a week of warm, windy and humid conditions a cold front Sunday will bring showers.

Rainfall totals will be minimal, and dry breezes Sunday afternoon will mean enhanced fire danger. The dry air will be fleeting, however, with Gulf moisture returning the first half of the week.

Another cold front Wednesday will bring isolated showers. No important temperature changes are expected for the coming week, with highs in the 70s to lower 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s.