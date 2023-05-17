Partly to mostly cloudy skies accompany light wind and seasonable temperatures over the Coastal Bend today.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Light showers may dot the Coastal Bend today, but upper-level high pressure will dominate the weather picture with fair skies through Saturday. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will crop up Saturday night and Sunday. With high pressure overhead, mainly clear skies and light wind overnight will mean morning fog to start your Thursday, with drive-time visibility less than a mile over most of the region. Afternoon temperatures will surge into the upper 80s to around 90 Thursday through Saturday, with heat indices of between 94 and 102 degrees. Throughout the coming week, overnight lows will linger in the lower 70s. A south southeast wind gusting over 20 mph on Friday will feed Gulf moisture into developing thunderstorms over the Edwards Plateau and South Central Texas (some of which may become severe), but those storms should remain to our northwest. A better rain chance for us develops with a weak cold front moving into the region late Saturday, but even that system will bring only isolated showers and storms will minimal rainfall totals. Skies return to mostly fair Monday and Tuesday.

