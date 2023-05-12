Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and humid this afternoon; major heavy rain/flooding threat this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Skies remain considerably cloudy this afternoon in advance of a large-scale, long-term heavy rain producing system. Abundant Gulf moisture remains in place and is supplied by a gusty southeast wind. A series of upper-level disturbances will induce thunderstorms from the Hill Country and Edwards Plateau tonight, with environmental wind fields driving the wet-weather system east and southeast through the Coastal Bend during the early morning hours. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain can be expected, with locally higher totals. An Area Flood Watch is in effect through late Saturday, and may be extended further contingent on the evolving situation. Conditions also favor severe weather, with large hail and damaging winds overnight. Additional disturbances are likely through the weekend and into next week, with waves of showers and thunderstorms fomenting additional flooding. The extensive cloudiness and precipitation will keep daytime temperatures in the lower to middle 80s and overnight readings in the lower to middle 70s. Wind will remain gusty from the east southeast through the weekend. Things finally begin to quiet down the second half of this coming week. Stay abreast of the latest in critical weather information by tuning into KRIS, KZTV or KAJA.

