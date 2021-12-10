Watch
Partly cloudy, windy and record warmth across Coastal Bend

Strong cold front early Saturday with sudden chill
KRIS file photo.
A Saturday morning cold front will sweep away record heat from Friday
Cold Front Sweeps Gulf Humidity Away Early Sunday; Drier with Cool Nights, Mild Days through Midweek
Posted at 2:31 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 15:45:32-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Expect a 25-degree drop in temperatures between Friday and Saturday, with a strong cold front bringing gales to the Coastal Waters and fire danger across inland portions of the region on Saturday.

Following a chilly weekend, a warming trend prevails next week.

With the early Saturday cold front, look for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially along immediate coastal areas where deeper moisture and instability will reside.

A few showers may dampen the area again on Monday; otherwise, no additional rainfall is anticipated for the coming week.

Highs will be in the 60s over the weekend, then warm to the 70s to lower 80s during the week.

Lows in the 40s and 50s will be seen over the weekend, moderating into the 60s in the work week ahead.

