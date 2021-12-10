Partly cloudy, windy and record warmth across Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Expect a 25-degree drop in temperatures between Friday and Saturday, with a strong cold front bringing gales to the Coastal Waters and fire danger across inland portions of the region on Saturday.

Following a chilly weekend, a warming trend prevails next week.

With the early Saturday cold front, look for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially along immediate coastal areas where deeper moisture and instability will reside.

A few showers may dampen the area again on Monday; otherwise, no additional rainfall is anticipated for the coming week.

Highs will be in the 60s over the weekend, then warm to the 70s to lower 80s during the week.

Lows in the 40s and 50s will be seen over the weekend, moderating into the 60s in the work week ahead.

