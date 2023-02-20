CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Skies were fair to partly cloudy late today over the Coastal bend as a strong southeasterly breeze pushed temperatures into the 80s over all but the immediate coastline. With increased humidity, heat indices pushed into the upper 80s, so it feels like spring has sprung. In any case, expect no big changes through the coming week, with little to no rainfall expected. Highs will remain in the 80s (near 90 on Wednesday), while overnight readings will dip only into the middle 60s. Drier air on Wednesday will allow hotter temperatures and elevated fire danger. Otherwise, it will stay quite humid for the next seven days, with breezy to windy onshore flow gusting over 30 miles an hour at times. The only chance of rain will be Thursday and Friday, as a weak cold front arrives Thursday but retreats as a warm front on Friday. Even then, only stray showers can be expected.
Partly cloudy, windy and quite warm this afternoon; humid with patchy fog overnight. Windy again Tuesday.
A winter storm in the Rockies is drawing strong southeasterly flow across the Coastal Bend, lifting our temperatures and humidity to springlike levels. It will remain breezy, warm and humid this week.
Posted at 1:14 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 14:14:33-05
