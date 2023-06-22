Partly cloudy, windy and hot again this afternoon; few showers northwest of region.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level high pressure has shifted slightly west overnight and allowed a disturbance to bring thunderstorms from the Hill Country into the Victoria Crossroads during the predawn hours. Those storms have now dissipated, and no additional significant rainfall is expected. The shifting of the upper-air high will be temporary but may be enough for a few light showers to regenerate this afternoon along the northeastern coastal areas of the Coastal Bend. Thereafter, do not expect any more rainfall for another week. Meantime, the humidity and heat will be insufferable, with afternoon heat indices of between 113 and 121 degrees. Air temperatures will range from the middle 90s to around 101, while early mornings will dip to around 80. Accordingly, an Excessive Heat Warning over much of the area is bordered by Heat Advisories south and north today, and likely again Friday. Windiness will persist as well, with south southeasterly flow gusting over 25 miles an hour at times. That will support a Small Craft Advisory in near-shore waters and moderate rip currents on Gulf-side beaches the next few days.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Bret is nearing the Lesser Antilles with 70 mph winds while Tropical Depression #4 takes a west-northwesterly course and likely will miss the islands. Bret likely has peaked in intensity, as westerly wind shear is beginning to degenerate the system. Neither storm is a threat to the western Gulf of Mexico.

