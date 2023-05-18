Partly cloudy, warm and quite humid for the Coastal Bend today and Friday; heat indices 94 to102 degrees.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High pressure in the upper air has brought fair skies and seasonably warm temperatures to the Coastal Bend for the rest of the work week, but isolated showers and thunderstorms return for the weekend. In fact, generally fair to partly cloudy skies will persist through the middle of next week, save the rain chances this weekend and again Tuesday night through Wednesday. A weak cold front moves into the region midday Saturday, focusing low level moisture and mid-level instability enough to generate isolated showers and thunderstorms. By late Tuesday, another disturbance glides into the area from the Central Plains and brings isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms...more prevalent on Wednesday. Overall, however, accumulated rainfall will total only around a half inch for the coming week. Afternoon high temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, with heat indices of between 94 and 102. Overnight readings are expected to dip into the lower 70s. Wind will be generally light, at less than 10 mph, but briefly reach 20 mph out of the southeast on Friday. Beach and marine conditions will remain pleasant, with sea water temperature in the lower to middle 80s and 2 to 3 foot seas. Rip current risk is expected to remain low.

