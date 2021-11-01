Partly cloudy, warm and increasingly humid early week; storm chance Thursday?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While South Texans bathe in early week warmth and humidity, they will need to keep their coats and fire logs handy. A strong cold front arrives late Wednesday night, packing not only the promise of showers and thunderstorms but also an extended dose of much cooler air. Beach-goers will enjoy the warmth and gentle breezes Tuesday and Wednesday, with slightly choppy bays and two to three foot seas. Showers and thunderstorms roll into the region Wednesday night into Thursday with a cold front that will send temperatures down 15 to 20 degrees. Rainfall will total between a half inch and an inch, with the cooler air lingering through the weekend.

