Partly cloudy, warm and humid this weekend; isolated showers today and Saturday; colder next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Moisture lingers over South Texas today, but upper-air high pressure will build west over the Gulf of Mexico and dry the region this weekend ahead of a strong cold front early Monday. That means continued above normal temperatures with scattered showers today diminishing to isolated tonight and Saturday. The region turns dramatically colder early next week.

Temperatures over the next week will be a roller coaster. Highs Friday through Sunday will be above normal, in the upper 80s, then plunge behind a strong cold front early next week. Afternoon readings only in the 50s to lower 60s can be expected Monday through Wednesday, moderating to the lower to middle 70s Thursday and Friday. Overnights in the 70s this weekend will tumble into to 50s early Monday and deep into the 40s Tuesday through Thursday. In fact, feel-like temperatures in the 90s this weekend will dive into the lower 40s early next week.

Rain chances are in the forecast, but rainfall totals will be disappointing. Expect scattered showers today to become isolated tonight and Saturday, with less than a quarter inch expected at any one location. Numerous showers with the pre-dawn cold front on Monday will give way to areas of light rain Monday and Tuesday. Again, rainfall totals will be modest, at less than a quarter inch. The combination of a gusty north wind and areas of light rain will dictate heavy clothing Monday through Wednesday, including Halloween evening.

The tropics are relatively quiet, with the remnants of Tammy expected to regenerate near Bermuda over the next couple of days. An area of showers and thunderstorms in the western Caribbean bears watching over the next several days, but development is expected to be slow. Eastern Pacific Tropical wave 92E likely will become a tropical storm this weekend and move toward the southern coast of Mexico. Some of its residual moisture may contribute to our rainfall totals next week.