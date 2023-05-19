Partly cloudy, warm and humid this afternoon; isolated showers and storms this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — While partly cloudy skies prevail this afternoon, a weak cold front will ease into the Coastal Bend on Saturday and bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for rain will be\\occur Saturday night over inland parts of the Coastal Bend. The front is supported by a minor upper-level disturbance that will provide just enough energy to create an unstable environment and allow thunderstorms. Slow movement of any showers and storms will allow significant rainfall totals, especially across southern parts of the region west of Highway 281, where more than an inch of rain may occur. Otherwise, expect fair skies and seasonably warm temperatures through the middle of next week, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s and overnight readings in the lower to middle 70s. Heat indices will rise to between 94 and 104 degrees. Wind will be generally light.

