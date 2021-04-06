Partly Cloudy, Very Windy and Warm this Afternoon; Mild and Windy Overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Breezy, warm and humid but an otherwise quiet weather pattern is expected to persist through the coming weekend, as upper level high pressure keeps disturbances away from the region. A cold front early Saturday will bring lower humidity while and another cold front early Tuesday only slight cooling. Temperatures will surge into the middle to upper 80s each afternoon, while overnight readings linger in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A cluster of thunderstorms should impact east and southeast parts of the State Friday night, but no rain is anticipated for the Coastal Bend.