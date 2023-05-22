Partly cloudy skies accompany light wind and seasonable temperatures this afternoon for the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weak upper-level high pressure will strengthen over South Texas this coming week, precluding any chance of rainfall and keeping temperatures near normal. with light wind and generally dry conditions in the upper air, expect morning fog Tuesday and Wednesday. The fog will affect mainly inland areas and reduce visibility to less than a mile during morning drive time. Wind will remain generally light this coming week, with breezy conditions returning on Friday. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s (middle 90s inland), and heat indices will reach the middle 90s to lower 100s. Overnight temperatures will dip into the lower 70s.

