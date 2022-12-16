Partly cloudy inland, mostly cloudy along the coast with a mild southeasterly breeze. A few late-day showers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, tEXAS — Gulf moisture and cloudiness overran the Coastal Bend today ahead of a cold front. That front will arrive this evening around 10 mph, but showers will linger through early Saturday. Plan on highs in the middle 50s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday. A strong disturbance brings a good chance of rain and thunderstorms beginning Sunday night and persisting through late Monday. Another cold front arrives Tuesday morning to keep temperatures below normal. A third front sends Arctic air into South Texas late Thursday afternoon, with freezing temperatures by Friday morning. Little to no precipitation is expected after Monday, however. After today, highs will remain in the 50s and 60s before dropping into the 40s on Friday. Lows in the 40s and 50s will dip to near 30 Friday morning. It will be breezy tonight through Sunday, and again Tuesday.