Partly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid this afternoon and through the weekend for the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fair to partly cloudy skies accompanied a southeasterly wind gusting over 30 mph this afternoon, bringing warm and humid Gulf air into the Coastal Bend. Temperatures lingered in the 70s along the immediate coastline but surged into the upper 80s to near 90 inland. Expect breezy, mild and mostly cloudy evenings through the weekend, with minimum temperatures in the upper 60s. A cold front arrives late Sunday, however, followed by cooler air and a chance of showers. Look for scattered showers Monday and Monday night, with rainfall totals up to a half inch. Highs in the 70s Monday and Tuesday (which is near normal for this time of the year) will return to the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Lows in the 50s Monday and Tuesday will return to the 60s by midweek.