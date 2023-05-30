Partly cloudy and warm; isolated thunderstorms dot Coastal Bend this afternoon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A departing upper-level disturbance is bringing another round of thunderstorms today, but quiet weather is expected for the rest of the work week before isolated to scattered storms return this weekend. The deep tropical moisture combined with weak instability to deliver isolated but locally heavy rainfall early today, with between 1/2 and 1 inch of rain in spots. Upper level high pressure will dominate the region the rest of the work week, bringing fair skies and seasonably warm temperatures. The mercury will rise to the upper 80s to lower 90s each afternoon after dipping into the lower to middle 70s around daybreak. Another disturbance results in isolated to scattered thunderstorms this coming weekend, with best chances of significant rainfall on Sunday. Look for a gusty southeasterly breeze exceeding 20 mph Wednesday through Saturday. With the Tropical Atlantic hurricane season beginning Thursday, tune in tonight to our sister station, KRIS 6, for our hurricane special report, "Plan, Prepare, Survive," at 630 pm.

